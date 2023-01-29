Locked in 5% upper circuit, multibagger stock declares dividend, 1:5 stock split

Locked in 5% upper circuit, multibagger stock declares dividend, 1:5 stock split3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM IST
- Servotech Power Systems Limited, an NSE-listed company with a history spanning more than two decades, is one of India's top producers and suppliers of solar, EV charger, LED, UVC, and medical-grade products.
Servotech Power Systems Limited, an NSE-listed company with a history spanning more than two decades, is one of India's top producers and suppliers of solar, EV charger, LED, UVC, and medical-grade products. This small-cap company's market valuation was ₹471 Cr on Friday. In the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share, stock split in a 1:5 ratio and raised 77%of the preferential issue through Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI); the rest was raised through Indian individuals and corporates.
