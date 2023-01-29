Locked in 5% upper circuit, multibagger stock declares dividend, 1:5 stock split

The firm has declared an interim dividend of Re. 0.20 per equity share of the company for the fiscal year 2022–2023, and the amount of the interim dividend will be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders on or around Saturday, February 18, 2023. In addition to the dividend, the Board also announced a stock split at a ratio of 1:5, or the division of one equity share worth Rs. 10 per share into five equity shares worth Rs. 2 each. The corporation has set the record date for the two corporate actions stated above as February 3, 2023.