Locked in 5% upper circuit, penny stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares

The shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd hit 4.94% upper circuit today and closed at ₹11.68 apiece. In trade today, this penny stock recorded a total volume of 12,105 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 9,991 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 62.98% and in the last 3 years, the stock has fallen 61.64%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 16.80% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 5.81% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹14.85 on (11/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹6.15 on (20/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 21.34% below the high and 89.91% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 24.98% and a public shareholding of 75.02%.

