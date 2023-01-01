Locked in 5% upper circuit, penny stock sets record date for 2:5 rights issue

On Friday, the shares of Indowind Energy closed at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹16.80 apiece level on the NSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 161,160 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 162,645 shares. The penny stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹44.25 on (04-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹11.75 on (21-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 62.03% below the 1 year high and 42.97% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 44.76% and a public stake of 55.24%.