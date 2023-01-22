With a market valuation of ₹412 Cr, Fourth Dimension Solutions Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry. The company provides the finest administrative, marketing, and IT solutions and services, and its notable clientele includes Acer, Adobe, Fujitsu, Intel, Symantec, Samsung, CISCO, Microsoft, and more.

The company has fixed Monday, January 23, 2023 as the record date in order to determine the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of every 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each. Due to the company’s T+1 settlement mechanism, the scrip shall turn ex-split on the same day on 23-01-2023.

In Q3FY23, the company reported net sales of ₹5.31 Cr compared to ₹0.03 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter. In Q3FY23, the company reported a total income of ₹7.06 Cr as against ₹0.15 recorded in Q3FY22. The company posted a net profit of ₹1.69 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.01 Cr, posted in the quarter ended December 2021. Fourth Dimension Solutions posted an EPS of ₹0.10 per share in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.01 per share recorded in Q3FY22.

Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited became public on the NSE on September 6, 2022, and since then, the company's stock price has gone up 484.44% so far. The scrip hit its upper circuit limit of ₹128.10 apiece level and then the stock price closed on Friday at ₹127.70 apiece level, up by 1.67% from the previous close of ₹125.60. The stock recorded a total volume of 169,684 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 38,113 shares. It produced a multibagger return of 484.44% during the previous six months, and so far this year, it has climbed by 9.15% on a YTD basis.

For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 93.33% and a public stake of 6.67%. At Friday's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

