Locked in upper circuit limit, multibagger IT stock to turn ex-split this week

Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited became public on the NSE on September 6, 2022, and since then, the company's stock price has gone up 484.44% so far. The scrip hit its upper circuit limit of ₹128.10 apiece level and then the stock price closed on Friday at ₹127.70 apiece level, up by 1.67% from the previous close of ₹125.60. The stock recorded a total volume of 169,684 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 38,113 shares. It produced a multibagger return of 484.44% during the previous six months, and so far this year, it has climbed by 9.15% on a YTD basis.