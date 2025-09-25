Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman to General Dynamics: US defence stocks to be in focus today

Shares of US defence stocks could remain in focus today, September 25, following American President Donald Trump’s sudden and surprising shift in support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Trump said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia and that Kyiv should act now with Moscow facing "big" economic problems.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the US General Assembly in New York.

Trump has previously suggested Kyiv should consider giving up territory in order to make peace, fueling Ukrainian fears of behind-the-scenes talks for a deal that would seek to recognise its occupied lands as legally Russian.

US defence stocks in focus Trump's words resulted in several US defence stocks rising in trade on Wednesday, with some impact likely in trade today as well.

Shares of Redwire Corp rallied sharply to end 1.5% higher after the space company said its Edge Autonomy subsidiary had made an additional drone delivery to Ukraine’s armed forces, as per a Reuters report. Meanwhile, other defence stocks like Northrop Grumman to General Dynamics also jumped up to 1.5%. However, Lockheed Martin share price ended flat.

The defence sector has been a consensus trade in stock markets across the globe, as rising geopolitical tensions, as well as expectations of expanding military budgets, boost investor interest.

The MSCI World Aerospace & Defence Index is up 51% in 2025, eclipsing an advance of nearly 17% in a broader gauge of global equities, a Reuters report stated.

(With inputs from agencies)