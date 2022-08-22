Lock-in for CarTrade Tech shares end today. Will Zomato-like crash repeat?2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- CarTrade Tech has floated around 4.66 crore shares out of which around 2.66 crore shares are held by pre-IPO investors
CarTrade Tech shares listed on BSE and NSE on 20th August 2021 with a minor discount. However, the tech stock has been nosediving after listing and CarTrade Tech shares are today available at ₹633 apiece on NSE, around 60 per cent lower from its offer price of ₹1,585 to ₹1,618 per equity share. However, the stock may further witness Zomato share like crash as one year lock-in for the pre-IPO investors end today and such investors who hold around 57 per cent of the net shares of CarTrade Tech may decided to book loss and exit.