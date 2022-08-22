Lock-in for CarTrade Tech shares end today. Will Zomato-like crash repeat?

Speaking on how much severe the sell-off could be, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The new stocks available for selling today is around 57 per cent, which is huge. So, some sell-off can be expected in the tech share and most probably it is expected in first few hours of the market opening." He said that the investor who can now sell out CarTrade Tech shares are among the pre-IPO investors and hence their cost price would be much lower than the offer price of CarTrade Tech IPO. So, they might decide to sell some of their shares and see what kind of buyers are coming in.