Locust attack may be beneficial for agrochemical companies in India

According to analysts, such disruptive events create awareness among farmers and provide stimulus to the use of agrochemicals. Though many insecticides or combinations are used to control locusts, considered one of the most destructive pests in the world, chlorpyrifos is one of the key insecticides. While most agrochemical companies generate some revenues from chlorpyrifos, Gharda Chemicals, an unlisted company, is one of the major players in India.