Lodha Developers share price gains over 4% on rate hike bets - Check how other realty stocks are performing today

Realty stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, September 18, as investors weighed the possibility of tighter monetary policy in India following the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate increase.

With expectations building around the RBI’s October policy meeting, real estate counters saw renewed buying interest, led by Lodha Developers.

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Lodha Developers jumped more than 4% on the BSE to ₹1,148.50 per share, making it the top gainer in the index. The broader realty pack also traded in the green, indicating that the gains were not limited to a single stock.

Realty stocks rally Other realty stocks were also firmly higher in Friday’s trade. Prestige Estates, DLF, Mahindra Lifespaces, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Sobha each gained more than 1%.

The broader Nifty Realty index rose 2%, outperforming the benchmark Nifty, which gained 0.1%.

The rally came amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of India could move towards rate hikes in the coming months after the US Fed raised rates on Thursday. While some analysts expect the RBI to remain cautious in the near term, others are now factoring in rate increases in October and December.

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Lodha stock performance Despite Friday’s rise, Lodha Developers remained more than 14% below its 52-week high of ₹1,344, which it touched in July 2026. The stock had hit its 52-week low of ₹650.85 in April 2026.

On the performance front, Lodha Developers has gained 3% over the past one week but has declined 6% in the last one month. The stock has advanced 24% in three months and 34% in six months, while it has fallen 5% over the past one year.

Over a five-year period, however, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, rising 127%.

Fed hike lifts RBI rate debate The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, taking the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.75%-4%. The move came after four consecutive meetings during which policymakers had left rates unchanged.

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The Fed’s latest projections also suggested that policymakers still see the possibility of another rate increase this year.

For India, the development comes against the backdrop of a pressured rupee, elevated crude oil prices and rising domestic inflation. These factors have led some analysts to expect RBI rate hikes in October and December, while others continue to see the central bank maintaining its pause in the near term.

The latest assessment suggests that the Fed’s move and its dot plot have strengthened the case for 50 basis points of RBI tightening in calendar year 2026, potentially split between the October and December meetings.

“We expect the RBI to deliver rate hikes in October and December. The Fed's latest move has complicated the policy calculus, bringing a third hike firmly into play, although when it materializes will depend on incoming inflation and external-sector dynamics,” Axis Capital said.

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Axis Capital also expects the overall RBI hiking cycle to be limited to 75 basis points.

How rate hikes affect real estate Interest rates have a direct impact on the real estate sector because higher borrowing costs can make home loans more expensive and influence housing demand.

Developers also depend heavily on debt for land acquisition, construction and other project-related spending, so a rise in financing costs can put pressure on margins and project economics. Higher rates can also affect the affordability of new homes, potentially making buyers more cautious about making large purchases.

On the other hand, lower or stable rates can support housing demand by keeping financing costs manageable. For real estate stocks, changes in interest-rate expectations can therefore influence investor sentiment even before an actual rate increase takes place.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.