Lodha, IRCTC, Jindal Steel are among 7 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 22 August 2025.

Dividend Stocks 2025: Lodha , IRCTC, Jindal Steel, Federal Bank, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Godfrey Phillips, and eClerx Services Ltd are among seven key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 22 August 2025.
These companies, like many others, have set August 22 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.
To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date.
Lodha Developers Ltd- LODHA had a recommendation for a final dividend of ₹4.25, i.e., 42.50% per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each of the Company.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd—or IRCTC—had recommended a final dividend at the rate of ₹1/- per equity share of face value of ₹2- each (i.e. 50 % of the paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
This final dividend is in addition to the first (1st) interim dividend at the rate of ₹4 and the second (2nd) interim dividend at the rate of ₹3/- paid in the months of November, 2024, and March, 2025, respectively.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, or JINDALSTEL had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/ - per equity share (i.e., 200% of the face value) for financial year 2024-25.
Federal Bank Ltd or FEDERALBNK had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.20 per equity share.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., or APLAPOLLO Final Dividend, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.75.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd or GODFRYPHLP had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 60.00 per share of face value of ₹2.
eClerx Services Ltd or ECLERX had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.00.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.