Lodha, IRCTC, Jindal Steel are among 7 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 22 August 2025.

Dividend Stocks 2025: Lodha , IRCTC, Jindal Steel, Federal Bank, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Godfrey Phillips, and eClerx Services Ltd are among seven key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 22 August 2025.

These companies, like many others, have set August 22 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Lodha Developers Ltd- LODHA had a recommendation for a final dividend of ₹4.25, i.e., 42.50% per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each of the Company.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd—or IRCTC—had recommended a final dividend at the rate of ₹1/- per equity share of face value of ₹2- each (i.e. 50 % of the paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

This final dividend is in addition to the first (1st) interim dividend at the rate of ₹4 and the second (2nd) interim dividend at the rate of ₹3/- paid in the months of November, 2024, and March, 2025, respectively.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, or JINDALSTEL had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/ - per equity share (i.e., 200% of the face value) for financial year 2024-25.

Federal Bank Ltd or FEDERALBNK had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.20 per equity share.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., or APLAPOLLO Final Dividend, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.75.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd or GODFRYPHLP had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 60.00 per share of face value of ₹2.

eClerx Services Ltd or ECLERX had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.00.