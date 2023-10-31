Lodha share price jumps over 4% on Q2 results boost
Following the company's Q2 results, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹900.
Macrotech Developers (Lodha) share price rose over 4 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, October 31, looking set to extend gains into the third consecutive session. The stock opened at ₹769.70 against the previous close of ₹759.60 and rose 4.5 per cent to the intraday high of ₹794.
