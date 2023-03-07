Logistic stock declares 162.5% dividend, FII raises stake in Q33 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:37 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹9,197 Cr, Allcargo Logistics is a small-cap company that engages in the courier services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹9,197 Cr, Allcargo Logistics is a small-cap company that engages in the courier services industry. The leading logistics provider in India, Allcargo Logistics is a well known solution for supply chain management that offers logistics services in more than 180 nations. A 162.5% interim dividend has been declared by the company's board of directors for eligible shareholders, and a record date has also been set for this purpose.
