Logistic stock declares 162.5% dividend, FII raises stake in Q3

The plan to acquire a 38.87% stake from its partners at a price of Rs. 373 crores has been authorised by the board of directors of Allcargo Logistics Ltd on Monday. Following the transaction, Allcargo Logistics' stake in contract logistics business will grow to 100%. Commenting on the contract logistics acquisition, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Allcargo Group said, "This important acquisition will offer us management control and facilitate strategic decision-making. This will help us enhance service delivery capabilities to drive growth. The business has witnessed robust growth over the years diversifying into several new industry segments. We can also expect more synergy between contract logistics and express distribution to further strengthen group’s position in the fast-growing express and contract logistics space."

