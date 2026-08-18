Logistics stock trades green despite tepid stock market trends

Logistics stock Elitecon International surged nearly 1% on the NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced strengthening of its Board and senior management. The stock rallied despite muted trends on Dalal Street.

Elitecon International share price opened at ₹16.73 today. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹17.12 on NSE on 18 August.

Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by elevated crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia, which dampened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 278.32 points to 77,450.64, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty declined 57.65 points to 24,230.45.

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Elitecon International recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 17 August, Elitecon International announced that it has undertaken a significant strengthening of its board and senior management, with eight key appointments as part of its ongoing board, management and governance strengthening.

The company said that all appointments are effective from the same date, with the appointments of the directors, including the Managing Director, subject to approval of the members within the timelines prescribed under applicable law.

“The strengthened leadership structure includes three Additional Directors in the Non-Executive Independent category, including a Woman Independent Director, an Executive Director, the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar as Managing Director from his existing position as Additional Executive Director, and the appointment of a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel, designated as Compliance Officer, a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, and a Secretarial Auditor,” the company said.

The new Board appointments add expertise across governance, corporate law, securities regulations, financial oversight, business operations and commercial management. Meanwhile, the strengthened senior management team brings enhanced leadership across finance, compliance and day-to-day operations, it said.

Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director from his existing position as Additional Executive Director for a term of five years up to August 13, 2031, subject to approval of the members in accordance with applicable law. The company has also appointed Prachi Gupta as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Woman Director), Nisha and Suraj Singh as Additional Directors (Non-Executive Independent Directors), and Paramjeet Singh Gulati as Additional Director (Executive Director).

“In July, we had firmly outlined our intent to strengthen the Company’s Board and management with experienced independent directors and key managerial personnel. With these appointments, we have taken that commitment forward. The strengthened leadership brings experience across governance, compliance, finance and operations, providing a stronger foundation for the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth. We remain focused on building the right leadership and governance structure to support the Company’s long-term roadmap,” said Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited.

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Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International share price trend has remained negative amid weak market sentiments. The stock has dipped 2% in a week and 5% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has slipped 41% in three months and 77% in six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen over 83%.

However, looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1,500% in five years.