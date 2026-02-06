Logistics stock rises for the fifth day in a row, rises 27% this week despite weak markets

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links rose more than 4% during the trading session on Friday, February 6, as the logistics stock saw ongoing buying interest and strong momentum, driven by an increase in trading volumes amid the recent upward movement. Sindhu Trade Links share price today opened at ₹25 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹26.19 per share. The logistics stock has risen 27% this weeek.

Analysts noted that this rally is particularly notable considering the overall weak market conditions, underscoring specific stock-driven catalysts and persistent investor enthusiasm for logistics and supply-chain investments.

According to reports, there has been a resurgence in investor interest as the company showcases consistent operating performance and announces a strategic shift towards critical minerals. The recent increase corresponds with the release of Q2FY26 and H1FY26 results that indicate ongoing revenue generation and profitability: Q2FY26 net sales reached ₹124 crore, accompanied by a quarterly net profit of ₹11 crore, while H1FY26 resulted in total net sales of ₹289 crore and a net profit of ₹20 crore.

The recent results align with the financial performance of FY25, which demonstrated significant resilience, featuring full-year net sales of ₹1,731.10 crore—reflecting a 3% increase from the prior year—and a remarkable 72% growth in net profit to ₹121.59 crore. This boost was supported by a substantial 63.4% reduction in debt, bringing it down to ₹372 crore in comparison to the previous year, according to reports.

Historically anchored in the logistics of transportation and support services, Sindhu Trade Links operates a significant fleet, consisting of over 200 tippers and 100 loaders, primarily for the movement of coal.

In addition to this, the company has a diversified range of subsidiaries involved in sectors such as media, international coal mining, and biomass-based power generation, along with supplementary income generated from a petrol station, lending services, and property rentals across Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi.

The management has recently indicated a significant strategic shift: the company is refocusing its efforts on critical minerals and metals and has announced intentions to invest as much as USD 100 million in both domestic and international projects aimed at lithium, Rare Earth Elements (REE), and iron ore.

Recent development Sindhu Trade Links is considering complementary initiatives such as a solar energy project and moving its corporate headquarters to Gurugram—efforts designed to improve operational efficiency and align with its new strategic goals. The combination of debt reduction achieved in FY25, recent profitability, and significant capital investment in critical minerals is positioning STLL as a company evolving from a conventional logistics firm into a diversified enterprise focused on resources and energy.