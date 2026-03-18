Logistics stock Sindhu Trade Links rises over 4%. Do you own?

Logistics stock Sindhu Trade Links share price rose over 4% on Wednesday, March 18 reflecting the movements of the benchmark indices. Sindhu Trade Links has become a focal point for investors in the recent times as the stock has shown impressive growth over the last year, with its price increasing by 54.96% from ₹14 to ₹25, indicating a boost in investor sentiment and business activity, according to analysts.

Significantly, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have gradually raised their stake in the firm, climbing from a minimal 0.04% in March 2025 to 3.18% by December 2025, as per reports.

This ongoing increase suggests rising institutional confidence in the company's growth potential and operational outlook, which may continue to bolster stock performance in the future, according to experts.

Sindhu Trade Links announced a mixed bag of Q3 FY26 results, featuring a significant drop in revenue but a notable enhancement in profitability due to improvements in operational efficiencies and a variety of income sources.

The consolidated revenue dropped 14.6% quarter-over-quarter and 75.4% year-over-year to ₹127.57 crore, primarily affected by a downturn in its logistics division. Nevertheless, the profit after tax (PAT) surged 28.2% from the previous quarter to ₹13.87 crore, representing a remarkable recovery from a loss of ₹7.47 crore recorded in Q3 FY25, aided by effective cost management and increased investment income.

Margins showed improvement, with the PAT margin rising to 11.64%, and earnings per share (EPS) also experienced solid growth. The company’s ability to maintain profitability despite a weak top line resulted in a favorable market response, with shares increasing by approximately 5% after the results were released.

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Sindhu Trade Links share price today Sindhu Trade Links share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹23.55 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹24.70 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, after forming a base around 50DEMA. Stock prices have seen strong traction in today's session up around 4%, prices now face immediate hurdle around 25.5 which coincides with 200DSMA and descending triangle resistance, once prices break beyond it we may see extension towards 27.5 on flip side, 50EMA around 23 remains a key support.

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