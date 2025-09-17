Logistics stock Sindhu Trade Links share extends rally for second straight session; rises 30% in two days

Sindhu Trade Links share price surged by 14% during Tuesday's trading session. This logistics stock continues its winning streak for the second day, climbing approximately 30% in just two trading sessions. The small-cap stock has increased by 137.25% over the past six months, outpacing the Sensex and providing multibagger returns to its shareholders.

Sindhu Trade Links share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹29.21 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 32.24 per share.

Sindhu Trade Links is involved in various sectors including transportation, media, investment and finance, the operation of petrol pumps, power distribution, engineering projects, and overseas coal mining and trading.

The company possesses a fleet of over 200 tippers and loaders and is engaged in the loading and transport of raw and washed coal. Currently, it operates more than 600 tippers and loaders, which includes those that are leased or attached.

Additionally, the company runs an IOCL petrol pump located in Village Dhatura, District Korba, C.G. It also has tankers for the transportation of oil, fuel, and HSD from IOCL depots to the petrol pump locations in various regions.

Technical Views According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Sindhu Trade Links share prices have gained strong momentum over the last two sessions after forming a base near the 200-DSMA. The upmove, backed by rising volumes, has also surpassed the golden retracement of the recent decline from the 40 levels, signaling a likely resumption of the uptrend with potential retests of 34 and 40. On the downside, the bullish gap near 30 is expected to act as support.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree said that Sindhu Trade Links recently completed a 180-day cup and handle breakout, confirming bullish strength. Post breakout, the stock underwent a prolonged retest of the neckline with shallow volumes, which is a healthy sign of consolidation and base-building.

“Currently, the stock has entered its second day of a fresh rally breakout post the retest, supported by improving price action. Immediate resistance is seen at the swing high of 40, which, once crossed, could lead to an extension of the uptrend towards 45 levels. The overall structure remains bullish with momentum indicators aligned to support upside continuation,” added Jain.

Sindhu Trade Links Q1 Results Sindhu Trade Links has reported its Q1FY26 financial results, indicating a consolidated net profit of ₹18.79 crore, which marks a significant drop from ₹71.49 crore during the same quarter last year. In the quarter ending March 2025, the company experienced a net loss of ₹58.97 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell sharply to ₹165.34 crore in Q1FY26, in contrast to ₹554.09 crore in the previous year's comparable period. The Transportation, Logistics, Mining & Construction sector generated revenue of ₹104.14 crore in the June quarter, remaining relatively stable compared to ₹105.71 crore in the same period last year. However, the EBIT for this segment decreased to ₹18.74 crore from ₹24.42 crore year-over-year.

On the other hand, the Overseas Coal Mining & Trading segment experienced a drop in revenue to ₹30.04 crore in Q1FY26, with EBIT falling to ₹8.70 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.