Lohia Corp IPO: 10 key things investors should know before subscribing to ₹1,101.28 crore public issue; check GMP

Lohia Corp IPO: Lohia Corp, one of the world's leading manufacturers of machinery for woven plastic fabrics and technical textiles, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for a 100% offer-for-sale (OFS), which means it will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. Before investing, here's a look at the IPO details, company profile and key financials.

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The anchor investor portion will open on July 22, 2026, while the public issue will remain open for subscription from July 23 to July 27, 2026. The company has fixed the price band at ₹404-425 per equity share.

Lohia Corp plans to list its shares on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE on July 30, 2026, after receiving in-principle approvals from the two exchanges.

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Lohia Corp IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is ₹36 per share, suggesting an estimated listing price of around ₹461. This implies a 8.5% premium over the IPO's upper price band of ₹425.

The GMP represents the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial grey market. However, investors should keep in mind that GMP is only an informal market indicator and should not be considered the sole factor when making an investment decision.

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Here are 10 important things to know about the IPO: 1. IPO size Lohia Corp IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹1,101.28 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer for sale of 2.59 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

2. Entire issue is an OFS The offer for sale consists of up to 25,931,407 equity shares being sold by promoters Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia and Gaurav Lohia, promoter group member Ritu Lohia, and other selling shareholders Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia and Anuja Lohia.

3. Lot size The minimum application size is 35 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,875.

4. Key dates The IPO will open for subscription on July 23, 2026, and close on July 27, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are likely to be listed on the NSE and the BSE on July 30, 2026.

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5. Reservation Not less than 75% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and up to 10% for retail individual investors.

6. Employee reservation The IPO includes a reservation of up to 200,000 equity shares for eligible employees. The company may also offer a discount to employees applying under the reserved category, subject to necessary approvals.

7. Book running lead managers Equirus Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar.

8. About the company Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the technical textiles industry, particularly for producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks (raffia).

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As of March 31, 2026, the company had an installed annual manufacturing capacity of 240 tape extrusion lines, 13,800 circular looms and 108,000 winders. Its product portfolio includes tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, multifilament yarn machines, twister winders, monofilament extrusion lines, recycling machines and related spare parts.

9. Recent restructuring Lohia Corp was incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited in June 2023. Following an NCLT-approved Scheme of Arrangement, the core undertaking of Lohia Trade Services Limited was demerged into the company. It was subsequently renamed Lohia Corp Limited in June 2024.

10. Financial performance For FY26, Lohia Corp reported revenue from operations of ₹17,169.95 million, compared with ₹13,768.72 million in FY25. Net profit increased to ₹1,934.52 million from ₹1,178.41 million in the previous financial year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.