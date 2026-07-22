Lohia Corp raises ₹492 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Lohia Corp Limited, one of the world's leading manufacturers of machinery and equipment for technical textiles, has raised ₹492.1 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 1,15,79,133 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹425 per share.
Some of the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book include Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. Ltd., Societe Generale – ODI, Nomura Singapore Limited, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Among equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, the company allotted shares to ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, Tata Business Cycle Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co. Ltd. A/c Kotak Multicap Fund.
Out of the total allocation of 1,15,79,133 equity shares to anchor investors, 73,17,695 equity shares were allotted to seven domestic mutual funds through 13 schemes.
Equirus Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.
In an advertisement published in the Financial Express on 22 July 2026, the company said that its promoters, including Gaurav Lohia and Amit Kumar Lohia, sold shares worth nearly ₹294.9 crore to leading financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited, Motilal Oswal Value Migration Fund Series I, Spark Midas Investment Fund I, and Convivial Advisors LLP.
The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.
The company has fixed a price band of ₹404-425 per equity share of face value Re 1 for its maiden public issue. The IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and close on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples of 35 shares thereafter.
The offer, with a face value of Re 1 per equity share, consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2,59,31,407 equity shares by the promoters—Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia, Gaurav Lohia, and Ritu Lohia—along with other selling shareholders, namely Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia, and Anuja Lohia.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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