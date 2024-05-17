Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5 key investment strategies amid market volatility
Investors in India advised on balanced approach amid election volatility, with phased investments and sectoral focus on manufacturing and infrastructure. Emphasis on large-cap and mid-cap stocks for stability and growth potential post-elections.
As India approaches a significant electoral event, the stock market exhibits notable volatility. This period of uncertainty demands a strategic investment approach. The Nifty 50 index, a benchmark for Indian equities, has recorded a modest increase of just 2.5% year-to-date.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started