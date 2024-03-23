Lok Sabha election 2024: BEL, NTPC, NHPC to M&M — experts recommend these 11 stocks to buy for long-term
Lok Sabha election: Experts have recommended 11 stocks to buy for the long-term — BEL, NTPC, NHPC, SBI, Canara Bank, ONGC, HAL, M&M, MSIL, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank
Lok Sabha election 2024: After the sell-off on Dalal Street, the Indian stock market investors must be looking for bottom fishing opportunity. For such value investors, Lok Sabha election 2024 is one of the biggest factors and they are looking at all possible stocks that may yield whopping returns in the medium to long term. According to experts, following pre-poll survey outcomes, the Indian stock market has already priced in the anticipated victory of the BJP-led NDA in fast approaching Lok Sabha elections. However, they predicted that after the recent sell-off, medium to long-term investors may look at infrastructure, defence, oil, power and renewable energy, PSU, auto, and banking stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started