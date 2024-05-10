Lok Sabha Election 2024: Market erases nearly ₹10 lakh crore in a week; will the selloff continue after result?
Concerns over Lok Sabha election outcome have been the main reason behind the 2 per cent decline in Indian stock market benchmarks. Nearly 350 stocks in the BSE 500 index fell 1-23 per cent. India's VIX surged over 26 per cent, indicating heightened volatility.
At first glance, market participants seem increasingly anxious as the Lok Sabha election outcome draws closer. After two weeks of consecutive gains, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, experienced a 2 per cent decline for the week ending Friday, May 10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started