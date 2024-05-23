Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nifty 50 may see a rally to 23,000, but can that last longer? Bernstein answers
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bernstein analyses four scenarios post-Lok Sabha elections. Depending on the BJP's seat range, there may be varying market reactions. Higher seats for the BJP could lead to a market rally, while lower seats may result in heavy profit booking.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Indian stock market may see a short-term rally either leading into the Lok Sabha elections or the week after the results, potentially making the Nifty 50 breach the 23,000 mark. This short-term rally may be followed by a profit booking as the reality of execution and valuations emerge, according to Bernstein.
