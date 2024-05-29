Wait for Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome to keep market volatile; experts recommend buying these 6 stocks for short-term
Nifty 50 has been in the negative since last Friday. The index hit its all-time high of 23,110.80 on Monday, May 27, but succumbed to profit booking at higher levels due to fragile underlying sentiment in the run-up to the election outcome.
Lok Sabha election-related nervousness has kept the Indian stock market on a bumpy track over the last few weeks, and experts believe this trend may continue until the election outcome on June 4. On Wednesday, May 29, Indian stock market benchmarks fell almost a per cent each in intraday trade as investors remained in the 'wait-and-watch' mode.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started