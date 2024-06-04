Lok Sabha Election result: SBI share price tanks 19% amid stock market crash. Opportunity to buy?
Stock market today: SBI share price tanked over 19% during Tuesday deals and missed touching lower circuit by a whisker
Stock market today: Amid the stock market bloodbath during Tuesday deals, many quality stocks have witnessed a sharp sell-off. State Bank of India (SBI) shares are one of them. SBI share price today opened with a significant downside gap and touched an intraday low of ₹731.95 apiece on NSE, logging over 19 per cent intraday loss. While touching this intraday low, SBI shares missed touching the lower circuit by a whisker. However, stock market experts believe that SBI shares are portfolio stocks, and the most prominent Indian commercial bank has worked intensely on its Capex expansion in RECent years. They advised investors to put SBI shares under their watch list as there can be a strong rebound once the Indian stock market, which has been experiencing high volatility due to disappointing Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, stabilizes after this current sell-off.
