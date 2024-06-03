As most exit polls forecast a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, soared nearly 4 per cent each to reach new record highs on Monday, June 3. The rally was driven by the anticipated political stability and continuity in policy.

“Domestic markets today cheered the exit poll results for the Lok Sabha election, which predicts the NDA's win for the third consecutive time. Nifty opened the gap up and touched a new high of 23,338 levels before closing the session near the day’s high at 23,263 levels with gains of 733 points (+3.3 per cent). Even broader market rallied with Midcap100/Smallcap100 up 3.2 per cent/2.4 per cent. India VIX cooled down 15 per cent to 20.94 levels and all sectors participated in the runup. PSU Banks, Infra, Realty, Energy and Oil & Gas rallied 5-8 per cent. The NDA 3.0 augurs well for the economy and capital markets as it provides stability and continuity in policy-making with a single-party majority government, which will be expected to continue pushing its economic growth agenda," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also read: Exit polls predict Modi 3.0: Sharekhan lists top stocks for short and long term including ICICI Bank, SBI; check list

Considering the market's performance on the eve of the results announcement, most probably, the investors will continue their celebrations on June 4, as historical trends suggest.

Livemint scouted the data on stock market performance trends on the day of the election results. We found that the outcome generally has minimal impact on long-term investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index has consistently risen in the six months following the election results in each of the last four cycles, with a median return of over 11 per cent.

Let's take a look at the market trends noted on the election results day in the last four times -

May 13, 2004

The market indices Sensex and Nifty were up 0.77 per cent and 0.37 per cent, closing at 5,399.47 and 1,717.5, respectively.

Sensex Intraday High: 5,487.34 | Sensex Intraday Low: 5,131.03

Nifty Intraday High: 1,750.30 | Nifty Intraday Low: 1,625.10

May 16, 2009

Sensex was up 2.53 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty jumped 17.74 per cent and closed at 12,173.42 and 4,323.15, respectively.

Sensex Intraday High: 14,284.21 | Sensex Intraday Low: 13,479.39

Nifty Intraday High: 4384.30 | Nifty Intraday Low: 3673.15

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Railway stocks soar on exit polls; IRFC, RVNL among top gainers

May 16, 2014

Indices Sensex and Nifty were marginally up, surged by 0.90 per cent and 1.12 per cent, closed at 24,121.74 and 7,203, respectively.

Sensex Intraday High: 25,375.63 | Sensex Intraday Low: 23,873.16

Nifty Intraday High: 7,563.50 | Nifty Intraday Low: 7,130.65

May 23, 2019

Both Sensex and Nifty remained flat, fell over 0.76 per cent and 0.69 per cent, closed at 38,811.39 and 11,657.05, respectively.

Sensex Intraday High: 40,124.96 | Sensex Intraday Low: 38,651.61

Nifty Intraday High: 12,041.15 | Nifty Intraday Low: 11,614.5

Data compiled by Anubhav Mukherjee

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!