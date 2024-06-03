Lok Sabha election result tomorrow: A look back at stock market performance on last 4 vote counting days
Considering the market's performance on the eve of Lok Sabha election results, the investors will most probably continue their celebrations on June 4, as historical trends suggest.
As most exit polls forecast a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, soared nearly 4 per cent each to reach new record highs on Monday, June 3. The rally was driven by the anticipated political stability and continuity in policy.
