Lok Sabha election results 2024: Avoid investing in midcaps, smallcaps, advise experts after massive outperformance
Market experts caution against mid and small-cap stocks despite past strong performance. Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices surged in 2024 year-to-date, but caution has been advised due to potential sell-off risk.
Market experts are now advising steering clear of mid and small-cap stocks despite their previous strong performance under the Modi government and consistent outperformance compared to benchmarks over the past year, as well as over the last 3 and 5 years. This recommendation comes as a shift in market sentiment, reflecting concerns about their potential performance going forward.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started