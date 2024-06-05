Lok Sabha election results 2024: Nifty 50 to yield over 10% in 12 months; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech among top 18 stock picks
Leading brokerages lent a positive stance on FMCG, financials, cement, hospitality and IT. Market analysts believe Nifty 50 would likely yield 10-12 per cent over the next 12 months.
Lok Sabha election results 2024: Voters gave a fractured mandate in the 2024 general elections, which threw a negative surprise for the Indian stock market. Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 cracked more than six per cent during the vote count. The failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure an absolute majority in the lower house of the parliament, as predicted by most exit polls, spooked investors with concerns over policy continuity.
