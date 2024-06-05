Lok Sabha election results 2024: Voters gave a fractured mandate in the 2024 general elections, which threw a negative surprise for the Indian stock market. Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 cracked more than six per cent during the vote count. The failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure an absolute majority in the lower house of the parliament, as predicted by most exit polls, spooked investors with concerns over policy continuity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market had priced in an overwhelming majority for the BJP and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance. The surprise poll verdict revealed that the BJP fell well short of the majority of 272+ mark and won 241 seats. The opposition Congress-led INDIA Alliance notably improved its tally and won 232 seats, with the Congress almost doubling its tally to 99 seats from 52 in 2019.

However, leading domestic brokerages say that election results are unlikely to impact markets much, barring big surprises. Analysts said that since there was a huge difference between the exit polls and the actual results tally, the markets witnessed deep cuts from the record-high gains notched on June 3, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’Beyond the short-term market movement due to news flow, events and sentiments, we expect in the medium to longer term, corporate earnings, equity valuation and the macroeconomic performance to continue to be the main drivers of the Indian equity market,'' said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

D-Street analysts expect policy continuity Despite the reduced majority, analysts of top broekarges expect the policy agenda of Modi 2.0 which involved investment-led growth, capex, infrastructure creation, manufacturing, etc. to continue, although with some tweaks.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects some populist measures to address rural stress and lift sentiments at the margin, given the nature of the verdict. After the initial disappointment and anxiety around government formation, we expect the focus to revert to fundamental bottom-up stock picking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the brokerage, with elections now behind, fundamentally, India remains in a very good shape with almost a ‘mini-Goldilocks moment’ with excellent macroeconomic fundamentals, which are as follows:-Gross domestic product (GDP) of 8.2 per cent in FY24-Inflation at nearly five per cent-Current account and fiscal deficits within the tolerance band-Solid corporate earnings: Nifty 50 ended FY24 with 25 per cent earnings growth and FY25/26 earnings are likely to post 14-15 per cent CAGR-Valuations at ~20x one-year forward earnings

Sectors with over-heated valuations and recent sharp outperformance namely, industrials, railways, defense, and PSUs may see more moderation in valuations before they become attractive again from the risk-reward perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

