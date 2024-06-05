Lok Sabha Election results 2024: What does lack of BJP majority mean for market, economy? Foreign brokerages weigh in
Nifty has delivered 9% and 8% returns in 3 and 6 months, respectively, post general elections since 1991, indicating that in the past a correction or dip has typically ended up as a buying opportunity over the longer term.
The Lok Sabha election results 2024 came as a negative surprise for the Indian stock market, with the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, crashing over 6% each on Tuesday, when the votes were being counted.
