Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nifty 50 break its record today if Narendra Modi-led NDA retains power?
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Experts anticipate high volatility on election result day. Nifty could see further gains if results match exit polls, but selling pressure if below expectations.
An over 3 percent gain in the Nifty 50 on Monday, June 3, following exit polls predicting a solid majority for the Narendra Modi-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, could extend further if the election results on Tuesday align with market expectations. However, if the results fail to meet the expectations of D-Street, there may be some turbulence in the short term, according to experts.
