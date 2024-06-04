Eminent investor Basant Maheshwari in his YouTube live, on June 4, warned the PSU stocks holders as the market momentum from PSU, defence and renewable energy could shift amid formation of new government.

Several brokerages had identified several stocks (Modi stocks) which could gain from the emergence of a Modi 3.0 government.

Modi stocks are those businesses or industries that have directly profited from policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. This has made them appealing to investors who want to take advantage of government-driven growth.

However, Maheshwari anticipates that all the PSU stocks, which were outperforming so far, are likely to go down. “Stocks, whether it from defence sector, renewable energy or any other PSU, which were outperforming earlier, are likely to witness a downward trend. I advise the investors to remain cautious and analyse accordingly," Maheshwari said.

Brokerage firm UBS also released a report suggesting investors to switch from PSUs to FMCG. Emkay in its report stated that it anticipates a short-term market derating because of a greater perception of risk.

According to the brokerage, PSUs and capital goods are the most susceptible industries, therefore it will avoid them for the time being. However, Emkay forecasts a significant comeback for value and FMCG retailers and anticipates a rebound in demand.

What should the trading strategy in the coming days?

Maheshwari recommends stagger investment in the coming days due to volatile market. In an earlier video, he suggested investors to infuse in parts - before and after the elections.

“If you have the money, carefully invest in the staggered manner, a little before the elections and a little after the elections," he said.

Upon asking when the market is likely to recover, he said that the investors should remain focused as the market will soon recover, adding 'we just have to hold on to it'.

The general elections in India came as a bad surprise, with the BJP falling well short of a majority and the incumbent NDA expected to return, but with a smaller majority. The Indian markets experienced a decline of over 6 per cent as a result.

