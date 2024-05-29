Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence, power, industrials among sectors to bet on ahead of election result
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Benchmark Indices are trading near highs while rising VIX indicates nervousness of markets and volatility ahead of Elections results. Defence, power ,Industrials, Automobiles are among some of the sectors that remain ideal for investments say various market experts.
Stock Market Today: The Benchmark indices Nifty-50 index and Sensex are trading near highs, they scaled in Monday. The markets are factoring policy continuity, with Bhartiya Janta Party led National Democratic alliance regaining power in the ongoing general elections . Nevertheless Volatility index or Nifty VIX is at close to 24 and has risen sharply from 10-14 range in April. It is likely rise further as we move close to the election result dates.
