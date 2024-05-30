Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indian Stock market remains volatile ahead of Lok Sabha Election results next week. The Benchmark indices Nifty-50 index and Sensex are down 1.5%-2% in the past 5 sessions. The Volatility Index or VIX also is hovering close to 24, much higher than levels of close to 10 seen in April. Experts feel that the volatility could further rise in next two sessions ahead of election results and even there after. For Investors looking to mitigate the volatility and cushion the impact one of the strong strategies suggested by experts is diversification of portfolio apart from taking higher exposure to the defensives. Further as volatility can remain high, post elections, it will be crucial for investors to focus on choosing value buys and also focussing on longer term investments' highlight experts.

Anshuman Arzare MD CEO of Yes Securities said that before election results, investors should adopt a strategy of diversifying their portfolios across various sectors to mitigate risk. Focusing on defensive stocks, such as those in the FMCG (Fast moving Consumer Goods), healthcare, and utilities sectors, can provide stability and reduce volatility.

Additionally, maintaining a portion of the portfolio in cash or liquid assets can enable investors to capitalize on market corrections, with buying during dips being a potentially fruitful strategy, suggests Arzare.

After the election results, investors need to assess the new government's policies and their potential impact on different sectors as per Arzare. Based on the election outcome and the government's ability to implement its strategies, investments should be shifted to sectors that are likely to benefit from these policies, such as infrastructure or technology, which might have been highlighted in pre-election discussions.

However as most experts highlights, Arzare also says that it is crucial to adhere to long-term investment strategies and avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations.

