Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Diversify portfolios to mitigate risk, focus on defensives to counter volatility-Experts
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As markets see a rise in volatility ahead on election results next week, experts as Arzare, MD and CEO of Yes Securities advice investors to diversify portfolios to mitigate risk and focus on defensives to counter volatility
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indian Stock market remains volatile ahead of Lok Sabha Election results next week. The Benchmark indices Nifty-50 index and Sensex are down 1.5%-2% in the past 5 sessions. The Volatility Index or VIX also is hovering close to 24, much higher than levels of close to 10 seen in April. Experts feel that the volatility could further rise in next two sessions ahead of election results and even there after. For Investors looking to mitigate the volatility and cushion the impact one of the strong strategies suggested by experts is diversification of portfolio apart from taking higher exposure to the defensives. Further as volatility can remain high, post elections, it will be crucial for investors to focus on choosing value buys and also focussing on longer term investments' highlight experts.
