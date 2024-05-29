Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How has stock market performed after past elections and what to expect after June 4?
Stock market returns turn positive in three months post results while on a sectoral basis positive returns are seen largely across sectors six months post results, reveals JM Financial’s assessment of market returns during the last five general elections.
The Indian stock market entered the Lok Sabha election 2024 season with the expectation that the incumbent government will continue to remain in power, and hence, the market has already factored in policy continuity.
