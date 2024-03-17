Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indian bourses likely to remain shut on Polling Day in Mumbai
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Indian stock markets are expected to remain closed on May 20, 2024, the polling day for Lok Sabha elections 2024, following the precedent set in 2014 and 2019.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Indian stock markets are expected to remain closed on May 20, 2024, the scheduled date for Lok Sabha elections in the financial capital Mumbai and several other constituencies across the country, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
