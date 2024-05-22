Lok Sabha elections 2024: Indian stock market to be disappointed if BJP falls short of PM's 400-seat prediction— experts
Stock Market Today: The market has factored in a win for the BJP but may react to the number of seats the alliance clinches. If the NDA tally crosses the 400-seat target set by PM Modi, the market may rally. However, disappointment is likely if it falls short of the PM's prediction, say experts.
Stock Market Today: As India moves into the last phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the volatility in the markets remains high, as reflected in the movement of the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex, despite hitting the $5 trillion market cap milestone recently, is at around 74,115 levels, at least 1,000 points lower than the all-time high of 75124.28 seen on April 9, 2024. The Nifty50 index is trading at close to 22,550 levels, at least 200 points lower compared to the all-time high of 22,794.70 seen in April. Now, it will be the election results that could influence the market movement significantly, say experts.
