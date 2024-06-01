Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indices ended May flat. Can there be a reversal post election results on June 4?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, finished May flat amid increased volatility against the backdrop of jitters surrounding the Lok Sabha election 2024. Further, the recent market sentiment has been shaped by significant capital withdrawals by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), conflicting global cues, waning expectations of rate cuts, and worries about geopolitical tensions.
