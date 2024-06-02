Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Investors who are not overinvested should wait, says HDFC Securities' Jasani
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Investors not overinvested in equities need not do much currently apart from some review or rebalancing, says Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Post swearing in of new government and roll out of policy announcements, investors may return to equities.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Equity markets have seen rise in volatility after the Benchmark indices scaled all-time highs. Experts feel that there will probably be further volatility in the Sensex and Nifty indices in few sessions ahead of election results and on the election results day. Nevertheless, since the market is generally in a bullish mood, any correcting decline is being considered as an opportunity by many investors while some others patient investors are sitting on the side lines.
