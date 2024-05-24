Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Market may see sharp 20% decline if election results deviate from expectations -Experts
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The benchmark Nifty-50 index crossed 23000 mark and is trading near highs as market participants expect ruling National Democratic alliance led by BJP, retaining power. Nevertheless market may see sharp 20% decline in event of election outcome is not as per expectations.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024- Benchmark Nifty-50 index scaled all time high of 23,007.20 on Friday while Sensex is also trading near its all time highs. The gains are being being fueled by the expectation that ruling Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to regain power. The strong dividend payout by the Reserve Bank of India also has helped improved sentiments as the fiscal deficit will get reduced, The same can improve confidence of Foreign investors on India as well as provide strength to the Indian Rupee. The GDP growth will be strong and government will have more money to invest on infrastructure and other development schemes.
