Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Trading Strategy: Analysts predict Nifty to shine above 23,000; Here's how to trade on June 4
Market participants had priced in a potential third-term victory of the BJP, however, much will depend upon the outcome of Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024, which will be released on June 1, 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: After the conclusion of six voting phases and one remaining, poll strategists are busy assessing the Lok Sabha Election outcome on June 4, 2024. Meanwhile, market experts are studying the potential segments that may outperform on election day, the likely movement of Sensex and Nifty 50, and the average market returns in the short, medium, or long term. Market participants had priced in a potential third-term victory of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), however, much will depend upon the outcome of Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024, which will be released on June 1, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started