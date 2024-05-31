Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Trading Strategy: Book profits or wait until frenzy settles? Analysts answer
Market experts believe cash in on profits is not a great idea following the announcement of election results. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, suggests to consider booking some profits in small and midcap stocks.
As the voting phases of the Lok Sabha elections concluded, all eyes are now on the election results, which will be announced on June 4, 2024. Meanwhile, market investors are keeping their fingers crossed as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) winning a third term will heavily influence future expectations.
