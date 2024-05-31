As the voting phases of the Lok Sabha elections concluded, all eyes are now on the election results, which will be announced on June 4, 2024. Meanwhile, market investors are keeping their fingers crossed as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) winning a third term will heavily influence future expectations.

For the past few weeks, the Indian stock markets have experienced notable fluctuations. Market participants have maintained a nervous stance in anticipation of the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcomes, slated for announcement on June 4 next week.

On Thursday, the indices continued to decline, was down by 617 points, representing a 0.83 percent decline, settling at 73,885.60. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 wrapped up the day at 22,488.65, marking a 0.95 percent decrease, shedding 216 points.

“Markets are facing uncertainties from two fronts - one is the domestic election event and the second one is the Us interest rate scenario. We believe the current setup lacks the momentum to push the markets significantly higher. 23100 is acting as a strong barrier below which we would advice caution," said Sahaj Agarwal, VP Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities.

How are markets likely to perform on June 4?

According to analysts, market's unpredictability could persist until June 4th, the day when the election results are revealed.

“The market might stay unpredictable until June 4th, when the election results come out. It could drop to around 22,400-22,500 before that date. If things go well, the market might rise to 23,400, but many traders will likely sell their stocks to lock in profits," said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

The stock market reached a record high recently, but many traders and short-term investors are playing it safe before the election results. They're worried about potential volatility due to the election, global market trends, doubts about rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and money flowing out of India.

Book profits or wait until frenzy settles?

Market experts believe cash in on profits is not a great idea following the announcement of election results.

“A cross of the same could suggest a positive undertone with buying on dips advisable with targets for Nifty50 placed at 24000-24500. Since we have failed to cross the 23100 mark as of now in the pre election scenario - I would suggest more of a wait and watch strategy for aggressive positions. Risk limited strategies to participate in the volatility of the event would be advisable considering the cautious setup in our understanding," Agarwal added.

For traders, it's prudent to sell during price upticks and hold off on making new moves until the post-election excitement subsides, according to Prashanth Tapse.

“For long-term investors, it's generally okay to stick to your investment plan. But for traders, it's wise to sell when prices rise and wait until after the election frenzy settles down before making new moves. Keeping some cash on hand, using hedging strategies in derivatives, and Avoiding too much aggressive trades on either side during this uncertain period," Tapse added.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, suggests to consider booking some profits in small and midcap stocks. “The exit polls on 1st June are likely to give a clue regarding the election results. Therefore, bulk of the market reaction will be on 3rd June and not on 4th. Some profit booking in small and midcaps may be considered," he said.

