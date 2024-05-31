Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: Hold large positions; continue SIPs, says Puneet Sharma of Whitespace Alpha
Markets anticipate various electoral outcomes as India's Lok Sabha elections near end. Market sentiment reflects pricing in of results. A decisive win for incumbent party may lead to market rally, while narrow victory or loss could induce short-term volatility.
The final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is here. The elections, that commenced on April 19, will conclude on June 1. Against the backdrop of scorching temperatures, citizens exercised their democratic rights at polling stations across the nation.
