Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: Investors are overestimating gains, says Diwakar Rana of Prudent Equity
Diwakar Rana, Senior Research Analyst at Prudent Equity, advises investors to focus on company-specific growth triggers and look for growth at a reasonable price amidst market volatility and overvaluation.
With the results of general elections 2024 just a few days away and markets almost near peak, Diwakar Rana, Senior Research Analyst at Prudent Equity, says the traditional valuation norms have been abandoned, and new procedures are being used to support the current pricing. Everyone has begun to buy into the new era and new theme. A surge of over-optimism and overconfidence is unleashed, leading people to overestimate their gains, and underestimate and ignore the potential investment risks. Amid the volatility and overvaluation, the investor should hunt for the company-specific growth triggers and look for growth at a reasonable price, he advised.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started