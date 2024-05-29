Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: Largecaps or midcaps – what should you bet on?
Nifty Midcap index has surged 55.5% in last 12 months compared to Nifty's 22.3% gain. Experts caution against market froth in broader markets due to massive run-up. With election results approaching, largecaps could benefit from policy certainty post elections, attracting foreign investors.
While the outperformance gap between midcaps and largecaps has narrowed in May, midcaps continue to lead. The recent rally, driven by a surge in index heavyweights ahead of the election results, has led experts to believe that largecaps will outperform the broader markets following Modi's anticipated win.
