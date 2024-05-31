Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: 'New investors should avoid trading on poll results day'
New investors should avoid trading on high-volatility days like election results day, focus on long-term wealth creation. Nifty valuation may change post election based on unexpected outcomes and global events, says Vaibhav Jain of Share.Market Research.
If you are new to the market, it’s best to avoid trading on high-volatility days like election results day, advises Vaibhav Jain of Share.Market Research. For long-term investors, such days are non-events in the grand scheme, he added. For long-term investors, the prediction of these precise outcomes should not matter and they should maintain their investment strategy and leverage the structural bull run India is experiencing, explained Jain.
