Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: RIL, Zomato, HDFC Bank, NTPC and more - CLSA lists 54 'Modi stocks' to buy
Global brokerage CLSA has identified 54 'Modi stocks', mainly PSUs, expected to benefit from the current government's likely comeback. These stocks have rallied ahead of the election results on June 4, 2024, with a 50% increase on average compared to Nifty's 14% rise.
As the Lok Sabha election results draw closer, global brokerage house CLSA has identified 54 'Modi stocks', predominantly public sector undertakings (PSUs), as "direct beneficiaries of the policies of the current government" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
